Prez Duterte is ‘very satisfied’ with gov’t response to Taal explosion

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday said he was ‘very satisfied’ on the government’s response to the recent ‘phreatic explosion’ of Taal Volcano last Sunday.

During the situation briefing in Batangas, the Chief Executive congratulated local governments in the province for their “splendid response.”

“I am very satisfied with the response of everybody and the fact that no one was killed and no one is really very sick. I’m happy that we responded well and that we’re here, especially the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and the health authorities,” Duterte said.

The President said he wants an evacuation center constructed in disaster-prone provinces, adding that it shall withstand even the strongest typhoons.

Duterte ordered Human Settlements Secretary Eduardo del Rosario to speed up the construction of evacuation centers to provide better shelters for evacuees during emergencies. He also directed the latter to provide separate toilets and shower rooms for women, men, and children.

“When you build comfort rooms, [make it] separate rooms for the women, children, and men,” he said.

“Do not place the toilets in the same [area]. Well, the woman kinetic movement. So the toilet should be different for bathing and for everything that we do, different for peeing and pooing,” he added.

Also, Duterte urged the public and local authorities to stay vigilant always.

The President also advised members of his Cabinet to prioritize projects that can be done within his term, which ends in 2022.

“Do not start on projects which you cannot finish beyond my term. I want projects that can be finished within my term,” he said

The Chief Executive, together with Senator Bong Go, immediately fled back to Manila on Monday to personally conduct an aerial inspection over areas affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano in Batangas.

In photos sent to media, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go can be seen accompanying Duterte. He said that they were the first to land at the Manila airport which suspended arrivals and departures for safety concerns following the Taal eruption.

“Talagang sinadya naming dumaan talaga roon (mga lugar na apektado ng Taal eruption)… Kami ang unang pinababa sa NAIA,” Go said in a statement.

The senator said that President Duterte is worried by the effects of the eruption, especially since it paralyzed government work and the operations of some businesses in the Philippines.

“Kapag paralyzed ang businesses, paralyzed ang trabaho, paralyzed and negosyo, malaking kawalan iyon sa ating bayan,” Go explained.

According to PHIVOLCS, Taal Volcano is still expected to spew fiery ashfalls. However, a fierce Duterte said, “Kainin ko pa yang ashfall na ‘yan. pati ‘yang Taal na ‘yan, ihian ko ‘yan, ‘yang bwisit na ‘yan.”

“Pag hindi nyo ako nakita sa daan, sa bangin nyo na ako hanapin,” he added.