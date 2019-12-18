Prez Duterte hosts ‘thanksgiving party’ for LGBT group in Malacañang

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday hosted a thanksgiving party for the officers and members of the LGBT Pilipinas Inc. in Malacañang for their first Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) Reception.

In photos released to public, the Chief Executive can be seen welcoming and expressing his support to the LGBT community. Among those who attended the event was transwoman Gretchen Diez, who went viral in august after she was apprehended for trying to use the female restroom of a Quezon City mall.

The said incident had sparked discussions on the passage of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression Equality (SOGIE) bill which the Commission on Human Rights said was necessary to protect the LGBT community against all forms of discrimination.

Duterte, in his speech, said that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or preference, has the right to be recognized by society. He also emphasized that the dignity of all human beings must be protected.

Duterte also revealed during the ceremony that he recently signed an executive order institutionalizing the Diversity and Inclusion Program, creating an inter-agency committee on diversity and inclusion and for other purposes.

On September, it can be recalled that the President vowed to certify as urgent a law against discrimination much like the city ordinance in Davao City.