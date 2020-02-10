Prez Duterte hands off on quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo insisted on Monday, Feb. 10, that President Rodrigo Duterte had nothing to do with the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General against ABS-CBN.

Panelo stressed that Solicitor General Jose Calida only did his duty to file a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN for allegedly violating their franchise.

“(OSG) is constitutionally bound to institute any action against any transgressions of law. If a franchise holder is violating its’ franchise, then it is his duty to file a quo warranto,” Panelo told reporters during a press briefing in Malacanang.

“That is the job of (OSG), if he does not do that, then he would be charged with dereliction of duty,” Panelo explained.

The President has been vocal in his criticisms against ABS-CBN for their alleged biased news reporting and for failing to air his campaign advertisements during the 2016 Presidential elections.

Panelo said that the statements of President Duterte fall under ‘freedom of expression’.

“That expression falls within the freedom of expression, which we cannot deprive a President of, given that all citizens are entitled to that. But, it does not mean, nor has anything to do, with the petition filed by the Solicitor General,” the Palace official stressed.

Panelo also mentioned that the Chief Executive does not interfere with the Legislative branch, which has the authority to grant or renew a franchise of a media company in the Philippines.

“Si Presidente wala naman siyan pakialam doon. Pangalawa, ang hukuman naman ang magdedecide at hindi siya. So palaging, outside of the kulambo siya,” he explained.

Panelo also insisted that the actions of the OSG does not trample with the jurisdiction of the Congress.

If the Supreme Court grants the quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN, Panelo advised the company to seek being granted franchise anew and resolve their alleged violations.