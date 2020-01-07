Prez Duterte forms special-working committee for repatriation of Filipinos in Middle East

A frightened President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Cabinet members to draft a ‘repatriation plan’ for Filipino migrant workers caught in the on-going tension in the Middle East between the United States and Iran.

In a speech before signing into law the General Appropriations Act (GAA), Duterte called on lawmakers to establish a fund and a body that will disburse money in case of emergency, particularly in moving thousands of Filipinos away from danger zones.

“I am afraid for the so many lives of our countrymen in jeopardy… Kinakabahan ako (I am nervous). Iran seems to be hell-bent on a retaliation, which I think will come. It’s a matter of time,” Duterte said.

“I do not have anything, nary a worry, were it not for a fact that there are a lot of Filipinos there… We need the money. I need it before it actually starts,” he added.

On Tuesday, Malacañang disclosed that Duterte tasked Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, a former special envoy to the Middle East, to meet with officials of the Gulf states and lay the groundwork for the OFW’s evacuation.

“Foremost in the mind of the President is the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East and he assures the Filipino community and the nation that the Philippine Government is doing everything it can in making sure that our fellow citizens abroad are out of harm’s way,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Duterte also formed a six-man special working panel composed of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

He added that the Armed Forces of the Philippines were also ordered to prepare its air and naval assets for the evacuation of OFWs, in case armed or military warfare between the US and Iran takes place.