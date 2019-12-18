Prez Duterte fetes SEA Games medalists with Order of Lapulapu

President Rodrigo Duterte conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to over 600 athletes who won medals during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, hosted by the Philippines.

The athletes received the said award during a ceremony on Wednesdsay, Dec. 17, at the Rizal Hall of the Malacanang.

Under Executive Order No. 35, the Order of Lapu-Lapu award is conferred to people who are ‘deserving of merit and recognition and to fully express the President’s appreciation of the Filipino people’s contributions to the success of the campaigns and programs of the Government’.

Aside from the award, the athletes also received cash incentives provided by Republic Act 10699, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

RA 10699 states that SEA Games gold medalists should receive Php 300,000, silver medalists will get Php 150,000, while bronze medalists will collect Php 60,000 from the government.

Taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez, volleyball player Marck Jesus Espejo, and swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi represented the gold, silver, and bronze medalists, respectively, in receiving the Php 79 million check from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

President Duterte also gave an additional Php 250,000 to gold medalists, Php 150,000 to silver medalists, and Php 100,000 to bronze medalists.

Philippine Sports Commission chairperson and Team Philippines Chef De Mission William Ramirez accompanied the athletes in their visit to the Presidential Palace to meet the Chief Executive.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and Cavite 8th District Rep. Abraham Tolentino, and Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee Chairman and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano were also present during the event.

The Philippines clinched the overall title in the 30th SEA Games after winning 149 gold medals, 117 silver medals, and 121 bronze in the biennial multi-sports meet.