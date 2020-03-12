Prez Duterte extends suspension of classes in Metro Manila until April 12

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday is extending the suspension of classes in all level within Metro Manila until April 12, 2020.

Taking in consideration the 2019 Coronavirus disease health threat, the President, after considering the recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force is placing the whole of Metro Manila under “community quarantine.”

According to the President, there is no need to panic. “Do not minimize it but do not kill yourself by worrying because the government is doing everything to control it.”

In line with this decision, the president is extending the suspension of classes in all levels within Metro Manila until April 12, 2020 as long as the students will continue their academic duties during this period.

“Better stay at home and study. But if you stick to your cellphones, ang cellphone mo ang gra-graduate at hindi ikaw.”

Also, the public is prohibited from attending mass gatherings, whether planned or spontaneous because it might create public disturbance.

There will be military and police presence, just in case the situation gets worse.

However, the President clarified that this isn’t Martial Law and that he is just making sure that the government will be able to put a stop on the further spread of CoVid19.

Earlier this week, the President announced the suspension of classes in Metro Manila from Mar.10-14, after he declared a state of emergency amid the increase in numbers of confirmed CoVid19 cases in the country.

As of posting, the Philippines has a total of 49 confirmed CoVid19 cases with five fatalities.