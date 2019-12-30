Prez Duterte expected to lead 123rd Rizal Day in Davao City

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is expected to lead the commemoration of the 123rd anniversary of our national hero Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom.

According to Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns Joseph Lawrence Garcia, Duterte will be spearheading a wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park in Davao City to honor the late national hero. It will be followed by his visit to some of the earthquake victims in Mindanao, particularly in M’lang, North Cotabato, and in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

Just last week, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo reported that Duterte might spend Rizal Day by paying tribute to Gregorio del Pilar, the youngest Filipino general in the Philippine-American War.

The President last led the wreath-laying ceremonies at Rizal Park in Manila last 2017. In 2018, the rites were to be held at Rizal Park in Davao City, but the Chief Executive skipped them to rest on the advice of his physician.

“It is also during this occasion that we make Rizal’s death relevant in our day-to-day lives by, in our own small ways, being in the service of others, rooted in and strengthened by the love of the people. After all, it was Rizal who posited that life is useless if not consecrated to a great ideal,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He reminded the youth, whom he called the “modern-day Rizals”, to “remain steadfast on the challenges of the present times and to become beacons of hope for this motherland.”

“May Rizal’s sacrifice push us to be the better versions of ourselves and be agents of genuine change,” he added.

Panelo also said that December 30 “forms part of our collective imagination of our continuing revolution against those who still treat our nation as a vassal state.”‍