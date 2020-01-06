Prez Duterte discussed ‘security matters’ of Filipinos between AFP, PNP amid Middle East fiasco

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday met with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and members of the national intelligence service to discuss plans to evacuate Filipinos in the Middle East once the tension in the aftermath of the assassination of an Iranian general worsens.

In an interview with dzRH’s Damdaming Bayan, Department of National Defense Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said that the President called on an emergency meeting with DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the AFP, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and others in regards to securing the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East, “especially those in Iraq and Iran as the tension between the US and Iran rises.”

“Nais n’yang humingi na ng plano sa Defense department natin. Ang malaking problema rito, napakarami nila [Filipinos]. Malaking logistical issue ‘yan. ‘Yan ang kailangang pag-usapan ng ating agencies,” Andolong said.

Andolong revealed that Duterte tasked the AFP to prepare its air and naval assets to evacuate and bring home our countrymen once “open hostilities erupt in the Middle East that may endanger their lives.”

“Iilan lang po ang air assets. Although kaya naman po [maglipad ng OFW], hindi po kaya nang biglaan,” he said.

“Mayroon tayong dalawang landing ship dock… Pero kapag idineploy, matagal po ang kanyang byahe. Isa po sa kailangang planuhin kung ipe-pre-deploy na ba sila?” Andolong added.

Iran promised vengeance after a Friday US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s elite Quds Force commander and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.

Shortly after, the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier urged all Filipinos to cancel any travel to Iraq and those already in the country to stay in close coordination with the Philippine embassy should mandatory evacuation take place.