Prez Duterte declares Taal Volcano as ‘no man’s island’, bans human settlement after Taal eruption

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has declared Taal Volcano Island as ‘no man’s island’ following the recommendation of government officials and the fear of its possible explosive eruption.

“As of this moment, Taal Volcano continues to be on the Alert Level 4. Medyo wala munang babalik doon hangggat hindi makakalma,” Duterte said in his speech on Tuesday, during his visit to the families taking shelter in one of the evacuation centers in Batangas City. “Nobody is allowed to go back until such time that you are safe.”

In a statement, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that Duterte indeed approved the recommendation to ban human settlement on the volcano island. He was among those officials who recommended to declared Taal Island as “no man’s land.”

Earlier, Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña also recommended the total evacuation of people in the affected areas and called for “preparation against heavy and prolonged ashfall” and the possible collapse of infrastructure.

The Chief Executive also approved the protocol for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to order the airlines to avoid air space in the path of Taal Volcano. He approved the immediate need for the national government and local government to “finalize hazard sensitive land use plans” in the region.

Duterte ordered Human Settlements Secretary Eduardo del Rosario to speed up the construction of evacuation centers to provide better shelters for evacuees during emergencies. He also directed the latter to provide separate toilets and shower rooms for women, men, and children.

“When you build comfort rooms, [make it] separate rooms for the women, children, and men,” he said.

“Do not place the toilets in the same [area]. Well, the woman kinetic movement. So the toilet should be different for bathing and for everything that we do, different for peeing and pooing,” he added.

Also, Duterte urged the public and local authorities to stay vigilant always.

The President also advised members of his Cabinet to prioritize projects that can be done within his term, which ends in 2022.

“Do not start on projects which you cannot finish beyond my term. I want projects that can be finished within my term,” he said

READ: Prez Duterte is ‘very satisfied’ with gov’t response to Taal explosion