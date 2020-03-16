Top Stories

Prez Duterte declares ‘enhanced community quarantine’ over entire Luzon

by Christhel Cuazon
People wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), rush to get in a bus in Manila, Philippines, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has declared an “enhanced community quarantine” on the entire Luzon on Monday, March 16 following the country’s attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, a strict home quarantine will be implemented in all households, transportation will be suspended and provision for food and essential health services will be regulated under the enhanced community quarantine.

The presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures will be heightened also.

The decision stemmed following the President’s meeting with the officials of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

On Monday, thousands of Filipino commuters disregard the ‘social distancing’ protocol following the cramp to some public utility vehicles until the areas of checkpoints.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country rose to 140 with 12 recorded fatalities so far.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that confirmed cases are expected to rise as more testing will be done.

