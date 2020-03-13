Prez Duterte, Bong Go negative of CoVid19

President Rodrigo Duterte and his loyal ally Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go tested negative of the 2019 Coronavirus disease (CoVid19)

In a statement shared by Go to the media, the senator said that he and the President are “fit and healthy to perform our duties.”

However, even though the results were negative, Go said that just as they have been advising the public to be cautious, President Duterte will continue to take precautionary measures and will strictly comply with the advice of medical officials so that they remain healthy and out of danger from the CoVid19.

They will continue performing their mandate without compromising the safety and health of the Filipino people.

“Now more than ever, we as elected officials should do everything we can to be of service to the Filipino people. The government as a whole should still do its job in a manner that will not put the health of others at risk. Hindi pwedeng ipagpaliban ang tulong sa kapwa Pilipino, tuluy-tuloy dapat ang serbisyo.”

On Thursday, before meeting with the Inter-agency task force on the severity of the CoVid19 situation in the country, both Go and the President voluntarily submitted themselves to be tested.

According to Go, they have been exposed with different government officials and that they need to assure the public that they are healthy and fit to fulfill their duties.

A few days ago, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian went into self-quarantine after one of his resource persons during a March 5 Senate hearing tested positive of CoVid19. Gatchalian also tasked his staff to do the same.

In line with this, Senate President Tito Sotto ordered the Senate to be on “restricted access” to facilitate disinfection. Following the Senate’s directive, Senator’ Nancy Binay, Sonny Angara, Ralph Recto, Franklin Drilon, Panfilo Lacson, Imee Marcos, Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino and Ramon Revilla Jr.

President Duterte also on Thursday night placed the whole of Metro Manila under “community quarantine” from March 15 to April 14, 2020 in hopes that they will be able to contain the virus from spreading further. His supposed trip to the island of Boracay was also canceled.

