Prez Duterte bars Cabinet members from flying to the US

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday announced that aside from turning down the invitation of US President Donald Trump to attend the special US-ASEAN Summit, he will also be prohibiting members of his Cabinet in visiting the US.

Prior to this, the President already said that he will be cancelling the US-PHL Visiting Forces Agreement, following the US government’s move to cancel the US visa of Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa was the first casualty after the US imposed the “Global Magnitsky” or banning entry to the US all those involved in orchestrating Sen. Leila De Lima’s detention.

Duterte insisted that he is not joking and that he is firm on putting an end to the VFA.

The Philippine President however clarified that senators and congressmen are not covered by his latest order because they are not under the Office of the President.

