Prez Duterte assures PH can defeat nCoV spread: “The gov’t remains on top of the threat”

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte vowed that the Philippines can defeat the threat caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus epidemic.

“We can defeat this virus. The national government remains to be on top of the threat of the coronavirus. We are prepared to handle this public health emergency in case the worst scenario happens,” he said during a speech before the local government executives in Pasay City.

The Chief Executive’s statement stemmed following the continuous response of the Department of Health (DOH) to the number of persons under investigation (PUI) in the country.

In its latest record, DOH reported a total of 313 PUI’s. Out of the said number, DOH Usec. Eric Domingo revealed that 183 PUIs are Filipino nationals while 99 PUIs are Chinese nationals.

“Mas marami na talaga yung Filipinos kasi sila yung nakasabay sa eroplano, nakasabay sa sasakyan, sa hotel, sa hospital ng mga na-admit,” Domingo explained during a press briefing.

The DOH official also revealed that the National Capital Region has the most number of PUIs, 105, and every region in the Philippines has at least one person under investigation for 2019-nCoV.

Domingo said that 262 PUIs remain admitted at various health facilities all over the Philippines while 48 PUIs have been discharged but remain under monitoring. He also announced that 109 PUIs have tested negative for the 2019 nCoV ARD, and that they currently wait for the results of 202 more suspected cases from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Duterte also gave assurance to the Filipinos caught in China by the epidemic that he will take them out and bring them back home.

“Kung nagkakamatayan na talaga, at ang mga Pilipino doon pinagtutulak na, whether you like it or not, I will bring them home. I will bring them home because they have no other country to seek shelter,” he added.

Despite the soaring number of PUIs in the country, Duterte’s trust in Duque remains the same, vouching that the latter’s experience and expertise are as good as any expert. This came after it was revealed during the Senate hearing on the matter on February 4 that only 17 percent of the 331 plane passengers who had traveled with the infected Chinese couple had been tracked by authorities.

“I’m sure as a doctor and one who has astounded several conferences abroad and local, he has the working knowledge on how to cope up,” he said.

“Mga kalaban lang nila ‘yan sa politika. But he is the most seasoned Cabinet member diyan. Maniwala ka. Matagal na, ilang presidente ‘yan siya eh.”

Duterte then urged local chief executives to take “urgent steps” in preventing the spread of the deadly disease.

Earlier, DOH confirmed that the country’s first case of nCoV has now recovered and has been discharged.

“The first case has already tested negative twice, and has in fact been discharged,” Health Undersecretary Domingo said, referring to the 38-year-old Chinese woman who’s been tagged as the first nCoV case of the country.