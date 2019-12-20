Prez Duterte asks PAGCOR to commit additional Php 100 million for Olympics training of athletes

President Rodrigo Duterte urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to provide further funds for the training of Filipino athletes for the 2020 Olympics that will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking during an awarding ceremony at the Malacanang on Wednesday, Dec. 18, for athletes who won medals in the recent 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the Chief Executive asked PAGCOR chairperson Andrea Domingo to commit an additional Php 100 million for athletes preparing for the next Olympics.

“So I have another 100 million…I’m very strict about money and I am very strict about money and kailangan talaga, must be accounted up to the last centavo,” President Duterte said.

“Wala akong ibigay ‘yang pera. Hindi man atin ‘yan eh. Hindi akin ‘yan. So ibigay ko ‘yan. And for the good and the interest of the, our country,” he added.

Currently, only two Filipino athletes: world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena, have qualified for the Olympic Games.

Philippine Sports Institute national training director Marc Velasco said that the Philippine Sports Commission, however, believes that the more Filipino athletes will qualify for the Olympics in the next six months.

Velasco added that PSC believes that the Philippines can send a ‘big contingent’ for the international sports event