Prez Duterte appoints new Air Force Commanding General

by Kristan Carag
President Rodrigo Duterte has named Maj. Gen. Allen Paredes as the new Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Based on the appointment papers signed by President Duterte, the designation of Paredes, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Maringal Class of 1988, will take effect starting Friday, Jan. 17.

Paredes will replace Lt. Gen. Rozzano Brigue, who will reach the mandatory age of retirement, 56 years old, on Friday.

Malacanang said that a change of command ceremony will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the PAF Gymnasium in Pasay City.

Paredes currently serves as commander of the Air Logistics Command, and previously manned the 250th Presidential Airlift Wing.

