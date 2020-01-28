Prez Duterte appoints Honeylet’s cousin to another gov’t post

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appointed the cousin of his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña to another government post.

On Tuesday, in a list of new presidential appointees released by Malacañang, Melissa Avanceña Aradanas was named assistant secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development on January 21, 2020.

Aradanas was among the 5 members of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, led by their chair Terry Ridon, who was fired by the President in December 2017 for going on various trips abroad.

Meanwhile, Duterte also named former military chief Benjamin Madrigal Jr. to the governing board of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

He served as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from December 2018 to September 2019.

The President renewed the appointment of Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, promoted several police officials including Metro Manila’s top cop Debold Sinas and named two new vice admirals George Ursabia Jr. and Lyndon La Torre of the Philippine Coast Guard.