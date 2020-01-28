Top Stories

Prez Duterte appoints Honeylet’s cousin to another gov’t post

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte together with Ms. Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña witness the program proper of the 65th Foundation Day of Stella Maris Academy of Davao, in Davao City on December 8, 2018. KARL NORMAN ALONZO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appointed the cousin of his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña to another government post.

On Tuesday, in a list of new presidential appointees released by Malacañang, Melissa Avanceña Aradanas was named assistant secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development on January 21, 2020.

Aradanas was among the 5 members of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, led by their chair Terry Ridon, who was fired by the President in December 2017 for going on various trips abroad.

Meanwhile, Duterte also named former military chief Benjamin Madrigal Jr. to the governing board of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

He served as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from December 2018 to September 2019.

The President renewed the appointment of Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, promoted several police officials including Metro Manila’s top cop Debold Sinas and named two new vice admirals George Ursabia Jr. and Lyndon La Torre of the Philippine Coast Guard.

 

Related articles:

  1. Prez Duterte on the lookout for replacement as his Cabinet secretaries seek govt posts in 2019 elections
  2. Prez Duterte appoints DFA, DILG secretaries
  3. Prez Duterte appoints Gonzalo Duque as PCA administrator
  4. Prez Duterte appoints new AFP, DOH officials
  5. Prez Duterte appoints new SSS president

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*