Prez Duterte appoints Gen. Felimon Santos as the new Army chief

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has appointed Eastern Command chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos as the new Armed Forces of the Philippines chief, a Palace official said on Thursday.

According to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Santos will be replacing outgoing Chief of Staff Gen. Noel Clement who is set to retire on Saturday as he reaches his mandatory retirement age.

Prior to his appointment, Santos is currently serving as chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command (EASTMINCOM) and previously headed the Intelligence Service Unit based in Davao City and the Philippine Army’s Intelligence Service Group. He was a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sinagtala” Class of 1986 and is said to have spent most of his junior years with the 39th Infantry Battalion tasked to fight communist guerrillas in Mindanao.

Santos headed the Army’s 7th Infantry Division in Nueva Ecija, which is at the forefront of the campaign against the New People’s Army in Central Luzon. He was also involved in numerous peace and security programs in Mindanao.

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go said that Duterte will be spearheading the turnover ceremonies between Santos and Clement on Saturday, January 4.

The incoming army chief vowed to continue the “campaign against the lawless elements, insurgents, and terrorists.”