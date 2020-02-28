Prez Duterte appoints Dante Jimenez as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs

President Rodrigo Duterte assigned Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Dante Jimenez as co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs.

Jimenez will take over the position once occupied by Vice President Leni Robredo.

The President signed Jimenez’ appointment papers on Feb. 21

Jimenez is the founding chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption before he was assigned as chairman of the PACC.

The Vice president was offered the said position because of her constant criticism on the administration’s war on drugs. However, her term was abruptly cut short. According to some members of the Opposition, Malacanang offered the said position to the Vice president, expecting her to fail.