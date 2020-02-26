Prez Duterte accepts ABS-CBN’s apology

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday confirmed that he is accepting ABS-CBN’s apology.

During a chance interview with reporters at the 2020 Ani ng Dangal Awards held in Malacanang, the President said that he has accepted the apology of ABS-CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak. Katigbak together with the other big bosses of the media giant, was present at the Senate hearing in connection with their network’s franchise renewal.

However, Duterte clarified that the issue on the renewal of the Kapamilya network’s franchise will still be up to the decision of Congress.

The President also denied meddling with the Solicitor-General’s move to file a quo warranto order against the network at the Supreme Court.

According to President Duterte, Solicitor-General Jose Calida does not confer with him when it comes to his decisions; not like the Department of Justice wherein his opinion is being asked, or will be discussed during a Cabinet meeting.

On Monday, the Senate probed on the issues concerning ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal and their alleged violations. Some of the questions raised during the hearing was the network’s alleged tax debts, which were cleared by the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the citizenship of their President, Gabby Lopez.

When asked on whether or not the network is aware on what offended the President, Katigbak offered an apology but insisted that the network was just complying with the regulations regarding airing of political ads.

President Duterte’s issue with ABS-CBN stemmed after the latter allegedly failed to air some of his presidential ad campaigns intended for a target demographic while giving way to an anti-Duterte ad funded by the opposition.