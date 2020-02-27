President Duterte places whole CALABARZON under state of calamity

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity throughout the whole CALABARZON region due to the phreatic eruption of the Taal Volcano in January.

Proclamation No. 906, which President Dutere signed on Friday, Feb. 21, directs all departments and government agencies to implement and execute rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation work in accordance with pertinent operational plans and directives.

“All departments and other concerned government agencies are also hereby directed to coordinate with, and provide or augment the basic services and facilities of affected LGUs (Local Government Units),” the proclamtion reads.

“Law enforcement agencies, with the support from from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, are hereby directed to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas, as may be necessary,” it added.

The proclamation also states that the state of calamity declaration will remain in effect for a year unless sooner lifted in accordance with the law.

The proclamation mentions that eruption of Taal Volcanbo has affected 129,171 families, or around 483, 389 individuals, in the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, and Cavite.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) estimates that the intensified volcanic activities of Taal Volcano has left a total of Php 3,408,763,882 worth of damages to infrastructure and agriculture in Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano after its phreatic eruption on Jan. 12.

PHIVOLCS lowered the alert level status to Alert Level 2 on Feb. 14 following less frequent volcanic earthquakes, the stabilizing ground deformation in the volcano island, and weak steam or gas emissions at its main crater.