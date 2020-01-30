Nation

Police seize Php 2.7 million worth of illegal drugs from two minors

by Kristan Carag
Photo by DZRH Edwin Duque

Authorities seized 404 grams of crystallized methamphetamine, also known as shabu, from two teenagers on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in Navotas City.

Police said that the 17-year old boy is a drug-pusher while the 14-year old girl served as his runner.

Police conducted a buy-bust operation against the two minors along B. Cruz street in Brgy. Tangos North, Navotas City after receiving information on their involvement in illegal drugs.

Authorities estimate the narcotics seized from the two teenagers to be worth more than Php 2.7 million.

Authorities believe that a criminal syndicate uses the two minors to sell illegal drugs since they cannot be charged.

The two teenagers have been sent to a Bahay Pag-asa facility in Navotas while the seized drugs have been turned over to the Northern Police District Crime Laboratory Office.

