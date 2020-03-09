Nation

Police major under PNP chief’s office shot dead in Makati City

by Christhel Cuazon

A police major assigned under the office of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Archie Gamboa was gunned down on Monday, March 9 in Makati City.

According to the police report, the victim, identified as Police Major Jeffrey Dalson, was killed around 7:00 AM in front of a building along JP Rizal extension corner 29th Avenue in Barangay East Rembo while onboard his Ford Everest.

In a CCTV footage released, Dalson is seen being killed on the spot by two unidentified assailants boarding their motorcycle.

In an interview with dzRH’s Damdaming Bayan, Makati PNP chief Col. Rogelio said that witnesses disclosed that at least seven gunshots killed the cop.

“May tama raw ito sa leeg at ibang parte ng katawan. Mayroon po s’yang [witness] narinig na umabot sa pitong gunshot,” he said.

During a press briefing in Camp Crame, Gamboa ordered an investigation on the brutal killing of Dalson.

 

 

Related articles:

  1. 1 dead, 7 others injured as jeepney runs over students in Makati City
  2. Manila policeman shot dead in Quezon City
  3. Eastern Police, Pasay City Police chiefs relieved for subordinates’ extortion activities
  4. Singer’s widow found dead in Makati
  5. Jeepney driver who ran over students in Makati City tested positive for drug usage

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*