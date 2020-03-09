Police major under PNP chief’s office shot dead in Makati City

A police major assigned under the office of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Archie Gamboa was gunned down on Monday, March 9 in Makati City.

According to the police report, the victim, identified as Police Major Jeffrey Dalson, was killed around 7:00 AM in front of a building along JP Rizal extension corner 29th Avenue in Barangay East Rembo while onboard his Ford Everest.

In a CCTV footage released, Dalson is seen being killed on the spot by two unidentified assailants boarding their motorcycle.

WATCH: Pamamaril sa isang police major, sapul sa CCTV sa Makati City | via RH27 @nochecacas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/0vXjV3vv2J — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 9, 2020

In an interview with dzRH’s Damdaming Bayan, Makati PNP chief Col. Rogelio said that witnesses disclosed that at least seven gunshots killed the cop.

“May tama raw ito sa leeg at ibang parte ng katawan. Mayroon po s’yang [witness] narinig na umabot sa pitong gunshot,” he said.

During a press briefing in Camp Crame, Gamboa ordered an investigation on the brutal killing of Dalson.