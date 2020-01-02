Police faces dismissal for shooting neighbors during New Year’s Eve

(FILE PHOTO)

A police officer faces dismissal from service after shooting his neighbors in Imus, Cavite.

Police identified the suspect as S/Sgt. Rolanda Luzana, 50 years old. He is assigned at the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory at Camp Crame in Cubao. Quezon City.

Reports stated that Luzana drew his service firearm, a glock 9mm, during an arguments with the victims Mark Jason Rael, 22 years old, and Jedrick De Guzman, 18 years old.

De Guzman was also reported to be mute and deaf.

The cop shot Rael on his hand and De Guzman on his left leg,p said.

Police has arrested Luzana who faces multiple charges, and has been brought to the Imus City Police station for further investigation.