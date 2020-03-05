Police considers ‘mistaken identity’ in Kim Chiu’s attempted van ambush

Authorities are looking at mistaken identity as the cause in the shooting incident involving actress Kim Chiu on Wednesday.

In an interview, Major Elmer Monsalve, Crime Investigation Chief of Quezon City Police, said that they are also looking into different angles on the said incident.

“Wala pa rin kaming makitang anggulo dito kasi kung makikita mo naman si Kim Chiu, isa siyang mabait na aktres,” Monsalve said.

According to reports, Chiu and her two companions were on their way to a taping when the incident took place at the corner of Katipunan and CP Garcia avenues in Diliman. They were all unharmed.

Chiu’s driver, Wilbert Taperla, said they were about to turn left at CP Garcia Avenue from Katipunan when they heard gunshots.

It is said that one bullet pierced the van and hit the spot where Chiu usually sits and reads her script. However, today, the actress decided to sleep and lied down in a different part of the van.

Police already gathered the CCTV footage around the area, however, it did not clearly capture the assailants’ faces.

Despite the trauma the incident have caused, Chiu still proceeded with her taping for her television series “Love Thy Woman.”