Police blocks attempt of evacuees to get near Taal Volcano

Tensions escalated between the police and some evacuees who were attempting to return to their homes within Taal volcano.

Evacuees immediately rushed to the police blockade positioned along Talisay-Tanauan road amid reports that allegedly, Tanauan, Batangas mayor Mary Halili was quoted saying that a windor hour will be provided to residents to visit their homes.

Interior Sec. Eduardo Ano has previously ordered local chief executives to stop providing window hours for their constituents.

Evacuees wanted to return to their homes and check their belongings due to reports of looting.

However, police did not allow the evacuees to enter the area inside the 14-kilometer radius danger zone around Taal Volcano.