Police arrests suspected terrorist in Quezon City in New Year’s

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Intelligence Group – Counter Terrorism Division and the Quezon City Police District – Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (QCPD – CIDU) nabbed an man suspected to have links with the terrorist group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

PNP Officer-in-charge PLGen Archie Francisco Gamboa announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2, the arrest of Datu Omar Palty Jr., alias Allan Palte, in North Fairview, Quezon City.

“Palty is a member of a faction of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter led by Commander Esmael Abubakar, alias Bungos, and apparently switched its allegiance to terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah in 2018 led by Esmael Adbulmalik, alias Turaife or Turaypi,” Gamboa said in a press conference.

Gamboa revealed that they received reports that Adbulmalik appointed Palty ‘as the point man or contact person of his group in Metro Manila to coordinate with Daulah Islamiyah operatives from Sulu and Basilan’.

The PNP official said that Palty established communication and arranged the travel of Arnel Cabintoy and Feliciano Sulayo, members of Daulah Islamiyah, to Manila last June. Authorities apprehended Cabintoy and Sulayo a day after their arrival.

Gamboa said that Palty killed a couple and a security guard in San Simon, Pampanga in 2015.

The suspect was also reportedly involved in the attack of a military camp in Midasayap in 2009 that resulted to the death of two army personnel, and in the assault of a Philippine Army Detachment in Aleosan in Cotabato in 2015.

Authorities seized a fragmentation grenade and Llama caliber. 45 pistol from Palty, who is currently in the custody of QCPD-CIDU