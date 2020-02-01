Nation

Police arrests 5 Chinese, 3 Filipinos for hoarding, selling over-priced masks

by Kristan Carag
Photo by DZRH Boy Gonzales

Authorities apprehended five Chinese nationals and three Filipinos for hoarding face masks and selling them for a higher price in Bambang, Manila.

PMaj. Rosalino Ibay Jr., chief of the Manila Police District Special Mayor’s Reaction Team, said that suspects sold N95 masks for a price of Php 150 to Php 200 per piece from the previous price of Php 30 to Php 40.

The suspects have also sold surgical masks for a price of Php 250 per box.

Ibay said that the suspects attempted to hide their goods, and cannot present a permit to sell face masks.

“Sinasabi nila may permit sila pero nung nanguna ang Bureau of Permit natin, sila ang unang pumasok, wala silang pinakita,” the police official said in an interview with DZRH.

“Yung isang tauhan nila nakita namin na tinatakbo paitaas yung nasabing produkto para itago, doon na nag-resulta ang pag-aresto namin,” he explained.

Ibay said that the suspects face charges for violating Republic Act No. 7394, also known as the Consumer Act of the Philippines, and RA No. 7581, also known as the Price Act.

