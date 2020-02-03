Pointed objects, TVs seized in NBP following surprise inspection

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) conducted a surprise inspection of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on Monday, Feb. 3.

NCRPO Director PMGen. Debold Sinas and BuCor Director General Usec. Gerald Bantag led the raid of the maximum security facility.

Authorities confiscated knives, bolo knives, saws, hammers, and ice picks in quadrant two of the NBP.

Contraband items like television sets, scissors, transistor radios, gas stoves, and nail cutters were also seized in quadrant three of the penitentiary.

The raiding team also found screwdrivers and other pointed objects in the NBP.