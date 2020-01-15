Top Stories

POEA oks total deployment ban to Kuwait

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO – Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) from Kuwait gather upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines February 21, 2018. Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to evacuate workers after a Filipina was found dead stuffed inside a freezer. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The governing board of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) approved the imposition of a total deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait.

Department of Labor and Employment Sec. Silvestre Bello III recommended the total deployment ban after the National Bureau of Investigation finished their autopsy of Jeanely Villavende.

Villavende, an overseas Filipina worker from South Cotabato, was allegedly killed by the wife of her employer in Kuwait.

The autopsy done by the NBI shows that Villavende died due to multiple, severe traumatic injuries, and that she might also have been sexually abused.

The total deployment ban covers all newly-hired domestic workers, household service workers, semi-skilled workers, skilled workers and professionals, going to Kuwait.

DOLE currently waits for a copy of the resolution signed by the POEA for the total deployment ban.

Related articles:

  1. PH to impose partial deployment ban against Kuwait amid OFW killing — DOLE
  2. BI implements partial deployment ban on newly-hired OFWs in Kuwait
  3. Gov’t orders total OFW deployment ban to Kuwait
  4. Gov’t looks into effects of its total deployment ban to OFWs in Kuwait
  5. Gov’t allows some OFWs to return to Kuwait amid total deployment ban

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*