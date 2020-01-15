POEA oks total deployment ban to Kuwait

The governing board of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) approved the imposition of a total deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait.

Department of Labor and Employment Sec. Silvestre Bello III recommended the total deployment ban after the National Bureau of Investigation finished their autopsy of Jeanely Villavende.

Villavende, an overseas Filipina worker from South Cotabato, was allegedly killed by the wife of her employer in Kuwait.

The autopsy done by the NBI shows that Villavende died due to multiple, severe traumatic injuries, and that she might also have been sexually abused.

The total deployment ban covers all newly-hired domestic workers, household service workers, semi-skilled workers, skilled workers and professionals, going to Kuwait.

DOLE currently waits for a copy of the resolution signed by the POEA for the total deployment ban.