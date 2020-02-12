Nation

POEA bans OFWs from traveling to Taiwan amid CoVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) imposed a ban on Filipino migrant workers from leaving the country for Taiwan following the continuous threat brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (CoVID-19).

In a statement, POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia said the ban was imposed on Monday night following the Department of Health’s (DOH) confirmation that the travel restrictions imposed by Malacañang also covered Taiwan.

Olalia further assured that the affected Filipino workers will be given due assistance.

Related articles:

  1. Taiwan opens job market for OFWs
  2. ADVISORY: Cebu Pacific cancels all flight to and from Taiwan amid coronavirus scare
  3. UMID card application for Taiwan-bound workers in SSS POEA
  4. Passengers stranded at NAIA after Taiwan’s inclusion in the temporary travel ban
  5. POEA cancels recruiter’s license

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*