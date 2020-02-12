POEA bans OFWs from traveling to Taiwan amid CoVID-19

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) imposed a ban on Filipino migrant workers from leaving the country for Taiwan following the continuous threat brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (CoVID-19).

In a statement, POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia said the ban was imposed on Monday night following the Department of Health’s (DOH) confirmation that the travel restrictions imposed by Malacañang also covered Taiwan.

Olalia further assured that the affected Filipino workers will be given due assistance.