POC sees benefits in Tokyo Olympics postponement

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) believes that Filipino athletes will benefit from the postponement of the 32nd Olympics that will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Cavite Rep. Abraham Tolentino, president of the POC, said that postponing the Olympic will provide Filipino athletes with more chance to qualify.

“A postponement would mean more time to train for those who have already qualified and for those who are still trying to qualify,” Tolentino said in a statement.

The congressman also said that moving the upcoming Olympics to 2021 is ideal.

The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee have already announced that 32nd Olympics will be rescheduled to a ‘date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021’.

Tolentino has expressed support for the decision to postpone the Olympics rather than cancel the sports event due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease pandemic.

“It’s better to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rather than cancellation so as not to lose our chance for our first gold medal or even more golds,” the POC official said.

“I favor a postponement because the health and safety of everyone in sports – both in the Philippines and all over the world – is paramount in this COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Tolentino also urged all athletes, coaches, officials, and stakeholders to stay safe, remain inside their homes, and observe the protocol set by the Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.