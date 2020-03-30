POC recommends having 2021 SEA Games in later part of year

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will recommend for Vietnam to push the 2021 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games at the latter part of the year due to the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

“We will recommend that Vietnam hosts the 31st SEA Games during the latter part of the year,” Cavite District Rep. Abraham Tolentino, president of the POC, said in a statement

The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced on Tuesday, March 25, that the 32nd Olympics will be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.

The postponement happened due to the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Vietnam Olympic Committee have initially set the 31st SEA Games for November 21 to December 2 but the schedule has yet to be approved by the SEA Games Federation.

Tolentino said that the POC supports the initial dates set by Vietnam.

“Those dates provide enough window from Tokyo, which could be in the July-August period,” the POC chief explained.