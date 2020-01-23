POC joins call to have Boxing Olympic qualifiers in PHL

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) supports the suggestion of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) to have the country host the Olympic boxing qualifiers this February which were initially set to take place in Wuhan, China.

“We likewise support ABAP’s suggestion to transfer the tournament to the Philippines. The Philippine Olympic Committee will endeavor to assist in whatever way it can,” POC president Rep. Abraham Tolentino said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force has already called off the Asia Oceania Tokyo 2020 Boxing Qualifying event that will be held in Wuhan from Feb. 3 to Feb. 14 ‘amid growing concerns in relation to the coronavirus outbreak reported in the city’.

More than 400 have been confirmed infected by respiratory virus, and, outside of China, there have been reported cases in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States of America.

“The Task Force continues to work closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and all partners to explore alternatives and will immediately National Olympic Committees, National Federations and officials on any development,” the task force said in a statement.

Tolentino has also expressed alarm over the outbreak of the novel 2019 coronavirus, and appealed to the IOC to transfer the qualifiers from Wuhan, where the virus allegedly originated.

“The danger posed by possible contamination is highly risky and we cannot afford to expose not only our delegation, but others as well,” Tolentino stressed.

“Pending definitive word from the World Health Organization, we strongly recommend that the IOC take further steps to mitigate the possibility of any untoward incidents that may arise from the situation,” the POC official added.

ABAP secretary general Ed Picson previously revealed that they have offered to have the Philippines host the Olympic boxing qualifiers in lieu of China due to the outbreak of the said virus.