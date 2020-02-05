Nation

PNPA temporarily suspends visitation amid nCoV outbreak

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Duterte reviews police academy graduates as he arrives to attend the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation in Camp Castaneda, Silang town in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) temporarily suspends cadet visitation to its Silang, Cavite campus amid the outbreak caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The order is effective starting Tuesday night, February 4, as per the order of PNPA Director PMGen Chiquito Malayo. The order stated that all police who will enter the Camp Mariano Castañeda in Silang would be subject to a “temperature check” and are required to wear face masks.

According to PNP Spokesman Ge. Bernard Banac, there is still no ‘definite’ date on when the temporary suspension will be lifted following the reports of the Department of Health (DOH) on the 105 others they are investigating for possible 2019-nCoV infection.

Banac assured the families of the cadets that their children will be catered well inside the academy.

Earlier, the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in Baguio also announced the suspension of visitation until further notice.

