PNPA postpones Alumni Homecoming due to coronavirus outbreak

The 40th Philippine National Police Academy’s Alumni Homecoming has been postponed to a later date following the threat brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the country.

In an announcement, Lakan Rolanda Villela, President of PNPA Alumni Association, said the suspension of the activity, scheduled from March 12 to 15, was in line with the ‘state public of health emergency’ declaration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday.

The new schedule of the event has yet to be announced.

40th PNPA Alumni Homecoming ngayong buwan, ipinostpone kasunod ng deklarasyon ni Pang. Duterte ng 'state of public health emergency' dahil sa #COVID19 | via RH28 @RaymundDadpaas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/2XkvTtREYp — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 10, 2020

As of Monday evening, the Philippines has now recorded 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.