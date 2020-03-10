Nation

PNPA postpones Alumni Homecoming due to coronavirus outbreak

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Duterte reviews police academy graduates as he arrives to attend the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation in Camp Castaneda, Silang town in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The 40th Philippine National Police Academy’s Alumni Homecoming has been postponed to a later date following the threat brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the country.

In an announcement, Lakan Rolanda Villela, President of PNPA Alumni Association, said the suspension of the activity, scheduled from March 12 to 15, was in line with the ‘state public of health emergency’ declaration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday.

The new schedule of the event has yet to be announced.

As of Monday evening, the Philippines has now recorded 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

