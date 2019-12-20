PNP says no ‘automatic reinstatement’ for cops acquitted in 2009 Maguindanao massacre

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said that the police officers who were acquitted of multiple murder over the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre will not be automatically reinstated in the police service.

“Their dismissal from the PNP stemmed from the preponderance of evidence which is entirely different from criminal case proceedings which require quantum of evidence,” Presidential spokesman Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said in a statement.

On Thursday, over 30 police officers were exculpated from the massacre of 58 people in Maguindanao in 2009 on the ground of reasonable doubt. Meanwhile, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 through Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes charged the Ampatuan clan members: former Datu Unsay mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr., former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan, Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Anwar “Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., and Anwar Sajid “Ulo” Ampatuan guilty for 57 counts of murder and were sentenced to reclusion perpetua.

Banac added that the PNP is currently studying the status and individual case folders of the acquitted police officers to prepare recommendations, should anyone of them appeal for reinstatement.

Among the accused, 90 have been detained while 11 are out on bail, including former Maguindanao Governor Sajid Ampatuan, who posted a Php 11.6-million bail in 2015.

On the other hand, eight other accused have died in the course of the trial, including the family patriarch Andal Ampatuan Sr., who died to a massive heart attack on July 17, 2015. Two accused were discharged as state witnesses while the cases for 6 others have been dropped.

In 2019, still, some 80 others accused remain at large.