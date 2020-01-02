PNP records 324 holiday-related incidents; calls 2019 celebration among the ‘safest observance’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday confirmed that a total of 324 holiday-related incidents were recorded nationwide during the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

In a statement, PNP spokesman Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said that the incidents were recorded since December 16, which involves firecrackers, stray bullets and illegal discharge of firearms. He added that the record this year, not over 300 incidents, were less than the 798 incidents recorded in 2018.

Banac also noted that in general, the holiday season was generally peaceful and orderly, calling the 2019 holiday celebration as the safest observance of Christmas and New Year since no fatality was recorded by the police.

“We are grateful that the people heeded our call to shun the age-old tradition of welcoming the new year with dangerous firecrackers and gunfire that has resulted in death and injuries in previous years,” he said.

Earlier, PNP reported that a total of 21 individuals have been arrested for illegal discharge of firearms, which includes personnel from the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Also, a total of 81 firecracker-related injuries have been recorded.