PNP ready to arrest Trillanes, Advincula

The Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed their readiness to arrest former Sen. Antonio Trillanes and Peter Joemel Advincula.

PNP spokesperson PBGen Bernard Banac said on Friday, Feb. 14, that they are just waiting for the court to send a copy of the arrest warrant against Trillanes and Advincula.

“Ngayon ay pinaghahandaan na ng PNP ito at inaalam na natin ang kinaroroonan ng bawat isa,” Banac told reporters.

The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 138 has ordered the arrest of Trillanes, Advincula, and nine others over the conspiracy to sedition case filed by the Department of Justice against them.

The case stemmed from their alleged involvement in the ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ videos, which implicated the allies and family of President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drug trade in the Philippines.

Three of the accussed, including Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, and Fr. Albert Alejo, have posted bail, worth Php 10,000.

In a Twitter post, Trillanes, who is currently out of the country, promised to post bail as soon as he arrives in Manila next week.