PNP personnel also affected by Taal volcano eruption

Members of the Philippine National Police weren’t spared from the wrath of the Taal volcano eruption.

According to the report received by OIC-CPNP Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, more than 278 members of the PNP are also affected by eruption.

Gamboa during his visit to the Police Regional Office-CALABARZON had asked these policemen to skip work and tend to their families first.

In line with this, those who are not on duty will be replaced by those coming in as reinforcement, from other regions.

Members of the PNP from nearby regions and national headquarters are on standby because the CALABARZON PNP is still able to fulfill their duties and to provide security to those affected by the Taal eruption.

Gamboa added that the PNP-NHQ is allocating Php10,000 financial assistance to each cop whose family has been affected by the Taal eruption. They will course it through PBGen. Vicente Danao Jr., the regional director of CALABARZON-PNP.

Meanwhile, the PNP has yet to dispatch any unit from the national headquarters. PBGen. Bernard Banac, PNP-PIO said that the more than 2,000 members of the Reactionary Standby Support Force in Camp Crame are ready to be deployed once the need arises.