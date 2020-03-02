PNP moves deadline of submitting results of narcolist probe

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will submit to President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, March 7, the results of their investigation regarding cops accused of being involved in the illegal drug trade.

PNP spokesperson PBGen. Bernard Banac said that they moved the deadline from Thursday, March 5, to Saturday in order ‘to accommodate and complete the arduous task of adjudication’.

The national adjudication board, headed by PNP deputy chief for administration PLtGen Camilo Cascolan, conducted the probe on 357 police officers included in the narcolist of President Duterte.

Out of the 357 law enforcers, 15 have opted for early retirement, 43 went AWOL (Away Without Official Leave), and one got killed during a shooting incident

The narcolist also includes PLtGen Jovie Espenido, who is known for being the chief of police in Ozamiz City when the PNP raided in 2017 the residences of then-mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, a suspected narco-politician, that led to his death and 14 others.