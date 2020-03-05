PNP grounds helicopter fleet after Laguna crash

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will not be flying any of their helicopters anytime soon after one of the aircrafts crashed on Thursday, March 5, in San Pedro, Laguna.

PNP Director for Police Community Relations PMGen Benigno Durana Jr. said that they have ordered the temporary grounding of the entire PNP fleet of rotary-wing aircraft as a standard procedure amidst the ongoing investigation on the helicopter crash.

On Thursday, a Bell 429 chopper, carrying PNP chief PGen. Archie Gamboa and seven other police officials, hit the ground after the aircraft snagged on a wire while taking off from Brgy. San Antonio, San Pedro.

Durana stressed that the Bell 429 chopper is ‘new’ and ‘durable’.

“Napakagandang chopper ito, napakatibay,” Durana told reporters at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

The PNP maintains a fleet of Airbus H-125, Bell-429, and Robinson R-44 multi-role helicopters.