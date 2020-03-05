Top Stories

PNP grounds helicopter fleet after Laguna crash

by Kristan Carag
The Bell 429 chopper before the helicopter crash accident (Photo Courtesy of Media Consultant of the CPNP)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will not be flying any of their helicopters anytime soon after one of the aircrafts crashed on Thursday, March 5, in San Pedro, Laguna.

PNP Director for Police Community Relations PMGen Benigno Durana Jr. said that they have ordered the temporary grounding of the entire PNP fleet of rotary-wing aircraft as a standard procedure amidst the ongoing investigation on the helicopter crash.

On Thursday, a Bell 429 chopper, carrying PNP chief PGen. Archie Gamboa and seven other police officials, hit the ground after the aircraft snagged on a wire while taking off from Brgy. San Antonio, San Pedro.

Durana stressed that the Bell 429 chopper is ‘new’ and ‘durable’.

“Napakagandang chopper ito, napakatibay,” Durana told reporters at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

The PNP maintains a fleet of Airbus H-125, Bell-429, and Robinson R-44 multi-role helicopters.

Related articles:

  1. 2 PNP generals in critical condition after Laguna crash
  2. ‘He is fatalistic’ Prez Duterte will unlikely stop himself from riding choppers despite Laguna crash
  3. Military Helicopter crash lands; 3 reportedly killed
  4. Chopper carrying PNP chief Archie Gamboa crashes in Laguna
  5. Weather halts rescue ops for missing private helicopter

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*