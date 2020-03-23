PNP going after peddlers of fake news regarding nationwide lockdown – Sec. Andanar

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Sec. Martin Andanar revealed that the Philippine National Police (PNP) will go after anyone who is spreading rumors regarding the national government allegedly contemplating of implimenting a nationwide lockdown.

Andanar insisted on Monday, March 23, that charges should be filed against those who continously spread fake news.

“Kailangan meron talagang managot dito, kailangan meron talagang kasuhan dito. In fact, ito ay pinapatutukan na ng Philippine National Police sa kanilang anti-cybercrime team,” the PCOO chief said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Klaro-klarong na yung nangyari kagabi, na meron pinakalat na balita na ganyan, ay fake news,” he added.

Andanar also told the public to only believe information coming from bonafide news agencies, which include member stations of the Kapisanan ng mga Broadkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP); and government-owned networks like Radyo Pilipinas, and PTV-4.

“Kung gusto ninyo ng bonafide na bonafide na news doon lang kayo tumutok,” he said.

Andanar also said that people can listen to the daily Laging Handa press briefing or access the website: http://www.covid19.gov.ph, to learn more about measures being implemented by the national government to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coroanvirus Disease (COVID-19).

The rumor which started going viral Sunday night, states that Malacanang will implement a nationwide lockdown, which will cover wet markets and food will be rationed every three days.

Andanar said that he will ask an update from PNP spokesperson BGen. Bernard Banac on their tracing of peddlers of the said fake news.