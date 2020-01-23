PNP declares slain of ex-Batangas congressman as ‘case closed’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday declared the case of the brutal killing of former Batangas 2nd District Rep. Edgar Mendoza and 2 others in Quezon province as ‘case solved.’

During a press conference in Camp Crame, Police Brig. Gen. Joel Coronel, director of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), identified Bilibid inmate Sherwin Sanchez Punzalan as the mastermind of the crime.

“Based on the information we have gathered and statements of witnesses, the victim was ordered killed upon the instructions of principal suspect Sherwin Sanchez,” Coronel said.

READ: PNP-CIDG identifies 5 suspects in the killing of ex-Batangas congressman

The other suspects, who are now in police custody, in the killing are as follows:

Jael Fajardo, wife of Arthur Fajardo

Madonna Palomar, Jael’s household worker

Kristine Fernandez, Jael’s runner, assistant

Carlo Acuña, hired killer

Erickson Balbastro, hired killer

According to Coronel, Sanchez convinced fellow prisoner, identified as Arthur Fajardo, to hire killers that will kill Mendoza. Meanwhile, Athru’s wife Jael was the one who negotiated with the hired killers — Acuña and Balbastro, to kill Mendoza including his bodyguard whom they called ‘collateral damages.’

Php 100,000 was the sum money in the contract with Sanchez’ giving Php 10,000 as a downpayment to the hired killers.

Meanwhile, another suspect Rodel Mercado remains at large is now a subject of a manhunt.

According to the CIDG, Fernandez served coffee with sleeping pills to the victims, and when the effects wore off, they were “stabbed and struck by hard objects in the head, causing their death.”

The former lawmaker left his home for a meeting in Calamba, Laguna on January 8 with his driver and an aide. His family reported him missing when he failed to get home, police added.