PNP-CSG revamps 52 personnel

The Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group implemented a revamp affecting 52 personnel due to ‘reports of malpractices and overfamiliarity with stakeholders’.

PNP-CSG Dir. PMaj Roberto Fajardo said on Friday, Feb. 28, that the 52 personnel consists of 30 police commissioned officers, 17 non-commissioned officers, and five non-uniformed personnel.

Fajardo explained that the revamp is part of the internal cleansing in the PNP-CSG.

“This is to expedite the transaction of registration of firearms, security guard licenses, license to operate and other permits,” Fajardo said during a press conference Camp Crame.

Meanwhile, Fajardo also ordered the heads of PNP-CSG regional units to conduct a nationwide crackdown against unauthorized agents providing VIP security services particularly foreigners.

He also instructed them to coordinate with other PNP units, including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Highway Patrol Group, to implement his directives.