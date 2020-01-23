PNP-CIDG identifies 5 suspects in the killing of ex-Batangas congressman

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have nabbed 5 suspects in the brutal killing of former Batangas 2nd District Rep. Edgar Mendoza and 2 others in Quezon province.

The charred bodies of the victims namely Mendoza, his bodyguard Ruel Ruiz and his driver Nicanor Mendoza were found inside a burned vehicle in Tiaong, Quezon province.

READ: Ex-Batangas congressman found dead inside a burned vehicle in Quezon Province

Police Brig. Gen. Joel Coronel, director of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), identified Bilibid inmate Sherwin Sanchez Punzalan as the mastermind of the crime.

“Based on the information we have gathered and statements of witnesses, the victim was ordered killed upon the instructions of principal suspect Sherwin Sanchez,” Coronel said.

The CIDG chief also reiterated that the motive appeared to be financial as one of the suspects and Mendoza were involved in a legal dispute.

“On the day Congressman Mendoza disappeared, he was supposed to collect a sum of money from representatives of the principal suspect in Calamba City. There was a disagreement on the amount to be collected,” he said.

Police also identified other suspects, who are now in police custody, in the killing as:

Jael Fajardo, wife of Arthur Fajardo

Madonna Palomar, Jael’s household worker

Kristine Fernandez, Jael’s runner, assistant

Carlo Acuña, hired killer

Erickson Balbastro, hired killer

Meanwhile, another suspect Rodel Mercado remains at large is now a subject of a manhunt.

According to the CIDG, Fernandez served coffee with sleeping pills to the victims, and when the effects wore off, they were “stabbed and struck by hard objects in the head, causing their death.”

The former lawmaker left his home for a meeting in Calamba, Laguna on January 8 with his driver and an aide. His family reported him missing when he failed to get home, police added.