PNP Chief Gamboa set to return to work on Monday

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Archie Gamboa would opt to return to work as soon as possible and leave his hospital bed at the St. Luke’s Medical Center.

According to Police Maj. Gen. BenignoDurana Jr., OIC-spokesman and Chief of the PNP-Directorate for Community Relations, Gamboa is already in stable condition and is able to stand after his helicopter crash in Laguna early Thursday morning.

In fact, Gamboa already issued a directive of assigning a temporary replacement for Police Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway and Police Maj. Gen. Jose Maria Ramos who are still in critical condition.

Gamboa assigned Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Olay as OIC Director for Comptroller and Polcie Brig. Gen. Jess Cambay as Director for Intelligence.

The PNP Chief would also want to visit his two officials but was prohibited by the doctors because he needs to go through the 48-hour observation period.