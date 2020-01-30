PNP chief Gamboa orders pull out of 2,000 policemen deployed in Taal-affected areas

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa directed at least 2,00 policemen deployed to aide distressed families due to the recent eruption of Taal Volcano to return to their normal duties.

On Wednesday, in a statement, PNP spokesman Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said Gamboa’s directive was in compliance with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Chief Executive released the directive as he believed that the lungs of the policemen and soldiers from communities affected by the volcano’s phreatic explosion were already filled with ash spewed by the volcano.

According to Banac, the policemen would undergo medical check-up to ensure if they acquired any lung ailment during their deployment in the eruption-affected areas.

At present, Taal Volcano has been lowered to Alert Level 3 with some residents in Batangas being allowed to go back to their homes, except those residing in six barangays in Agoncillo and Laurel towns as these are still within the danger zone.