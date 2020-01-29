PNP chief Gamboa orders intensive probe on POGO-related prostitution

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) to strengthen its campaign to end prostitution in the country.

On Wednesday, in a press conference, PNP Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said that WCPC’s fight against prostitution must be in coordination with regional and local police units.

The order came after Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo directed chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa to probe the emergence of one-stop-shop sex services of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

During the Senate hearing of the Committee on Women and Family Relations headed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, she showed a chat group on social networking site WeChat and Telegram on how they go about the deal. The operation is like ordering from Grab Food wherein there is a menu where you can choose from, then when the order is ready, it goes straight to the hotel room or condo.

Based on the sex services menu for POGOs, Hontiveros said that those involved in sex trafficking are mostly females from China, Russia, Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Hontiveros said that in the chat group, they are using coded texts. Some of these codes include “a new car”, which means a new girl; “tea” is prostitution in Chinese; and or their 40-minute service which they refer to as “fast food.” They also offer a set menu, a combination of services if they plan to hire someone overnight.

Earlier, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said this kind of illegal activity had surfaced following the rise of POGOs in the country.