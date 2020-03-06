PNP chief Archie Gamboa allowed to leave hospital; will continue being monitored inside Camp Crame

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief PGen. Archie Gamboa has been allowed to leave the hospital on Friday, March 6, a day after the helicopter crash incident.

Acting PNP spokesperson PMGen Benigno Durana Jr. confirmed that Gamboa has been discharged from St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

Following his discharge, Gamboa will be staying at Camp Crame, the national headquarters of the PNP, where he will be monitored by the staff of the PNP General Hospital.

Earlier, the PNP chief said that he will return to work on Monday, March 9.

Aside from Gamboa, PCpt. Kevin Gayrama, the aide de camp of the PNP chief, has also been allowed to leave the hospital.

Durana, meanwhile, said that PNP spokesperson PBGen. Bernard Banac might get discharged from the hospital on Saturday, March 7.

Gamboa, Gayrama, Banac were among the eight people onboard Bell 428 helicopter that crashed after it hit a high-tension wire upon take-off on Thursday, March 5, in Brgy. San Antonio, Laguna.

Two of the passengers: PNP Director for Intelligence PMGen Mariel Magaway and PNP Director for Comptrollership PMGen Jose Maria Ramos remain in critical condition.