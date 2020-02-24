Pinoy in Singapore tested positive for COVID-19

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)confirmed that a Filipino national in Singapore tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DFA Usec. Brigido Dulay said on Sunday, Feb. 23, that the Filipino has been placed in isolation at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore.

“This is first confirmed case involving a Filipino in (Singapore),” Dulay said in a Twitter post.

The Foreign Affairs undersecretary added that the Philippine Embassy is in close contact with health officials of Singapore in order to monitor the condition and well being of the Filipino.

As of Sunday, the World Health Organizationhas confirmed 89 cases of COVID-19 in Singapore.