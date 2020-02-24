Top Stories

Pinoy in Singapore tested positive for COVID-19

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)confirmed that a Filipino national in Singapore tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DFA Usec. Brigido Dulay said on Sunday, Feb. 23, that the Filipino has been placed in isolation at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore.

This is first confirmed case involving a Filipino in (Singapore),” Dulay said in a Twitter post.

The Foreign Affairs undersecretary added that the Philippine Embassy is in close contact with health officials of Singapore in order to monitor the condition and well being of the Filipino.

As of Sunday, the World Health Organizationhas confirmed 89 cases of COVID-19 in Singapore.

